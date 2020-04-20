Ukrainian Troops Launch Counter-Sabotage Operation as Chernobyl Area Burns

As Ukrainian authorities try to deal with the forest fires that have broken out in certain parts of the country, including the infamous exclusion zone surrounding the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Ukraine's Minister of Interior Arsen Avakov appeared to suggest that the calamity may be the result of some kind of foul play.
In a recent Facebook post, Avakov presented a photo of a circle of fire surrounding a tree, adding that four such "phenomena" were allegedly encountered during a monitoring flight over the Chernobyl area.
The minister claimed that the aftermath of a dry winter presents an opportunity for "villains and provocateurs", adding that there are those who try to "worsen life in the country" and those who try to use fire to "hide their dirty deeds".
Avakov stated that Ukraine's National Guard has launched a counter-sabotage operation in the forest, and urged people who know something about the alleged misdeeds he mentioned to contact the authorities.
He also thanked firefighters and conservation officers who are helping to battle the forest fires for their valiant efforts.
