Plumes of Smoke Enveloping Chernobyl Exclusion Zone as Seen From Above

Aerial footage of clouds of smoke billowing over the Chernobyl exclusion zone has been posted on Facebook by the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve.
In the video, the forest is enveloped by white smoke, spread by the wind over large swathes of the zone.
Forest fires had raged in the vicinity of the defunct nuclear power plant since 4 April.
Days later, the fires were covering 86 acres of territory and almost reached the nuclear waste storage site. The Ukrainian authorities played down the danger of the wildfires spreading to the storage. On Tuesday, the emergency services announced that they had defeated the conflagration.
