Register
07:29 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers stand in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017.

    Sweden Seeing Incidents of Criminals Shouting 'Corona' and Coughing on Police 'to Avoid Arrest'

    © REUTERS / Ilze Filks
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (58)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105241/22/1052412283_0:426:3500:2394_1200x675_80_0_0_1f693e845865ea4a6186e19a77cd79d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004131078933460-sweden-seeing-incidents-of-suspected-criminals-shout-corona-and-cough-on-police-to-avoid-arrest/

    So far, over 130 coronavirus-related incidents have been reported by police personnel, and, according to a police spokesman, there is a general concern within the entire police force.

    Sweden's national broadcaster SVT has reported a spate of incidents involving people purportedly sick with the coronavirus intentionallly cough and spit on police. According to SVT, employees in healthcare, the national liquor-store monopoly Systembolaget, and postal workers have also been affected.

    “There have been a few examples of that. They pretend to be infected, run against the police and cough or spit”, Patrik Danielsson of the National Police Association told SVT.

    So far, more than 130 coronavirus-related incidents have been reported by police personnel, and, according to Danielsson, there is a general concern within the entire police force.

    Danielsson explained that the tactic is employed by people who try escape arrest or avoid dealing with the police altogether. Similar tactics were used before, but have gained momentum as the coronavirus spreads, he said.

    “We must always assume that the people are infected, all police officers must reckon with it in everyday life. We can't stop doing our job, but we have to manage the situation based on it”, Danielsson explained.

    So far, the Swedish Work Environment Authority has received over 60 accident reports linked to the coronavirus. Most refer to medical care and elderly care, but examples of incidents are also found within the police, at Systembolaget, and postal operations, SVT reported.

    In neighbouring Norway, a man was given a prison sentence for spitting on police officers and threatening the coronavirus.

    In Sweden, a prankster duo who coughed at people while pretending to have the coronavirus landed in the limelight at the end of March. The prank video published by the YouTube account Alpha & Ali sparked negative reactions and was even condemned by local police.

    “If you are acting stupid to be funny at someone else's expense, we want to ask these people to stop immediately”, police spokeswoman Åsa Willsund told the newspaper Eskilstunakuriren.

    Hospital in the Swedish city of Kalmar
    © Photo : 24kalmar.se
    Swedish Scientists Predict 'Tragedy', 'Unnecessary Deaths' as COVID-19 Triage Starts
    The clip was later taken down, and the authors, a migrant duo, claimed to have been threatened and subjected to racism.

    Sweden, which has taken a standalone approach to combating the coronavirus epidemic and consistently avoided lockdowns, instead relying on voluntary self-isolation and social distancing measures, has seen at least 10,483 confirmed cases and 899 fatalities. Migrants from blighted suburbs and the elderly were earlier highlighed as the most vulnerable and hardest-hit groups.

     

    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (58)
    Tags:
    Scandinavia, COVID-19, coronavirus, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse