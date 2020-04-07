Register
13:48 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks about measures taken by the government to stop further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a briefing at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 6, 2020

    Double Standards? Germany Reluctant to Support EU 'Coronabonds' as It Eases Own Debt Rules

    © REUTERS / Markus Schreiber/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (109)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107886/68/1078866829_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_271cee7a26e4e7a13a1bef578ee37f2c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004071078866777-double-standards-germany-reluctant-to-support-eu-coronabonds-as-it-eases-own-debt-rules/

    Berlin has long tried to distance itself from sharing the debt burden of some of the bloc's troubled southern states, such as Italy, Spain, and Greece, an approach that has apparently stayed the same despite the coronavirus crisis.

    EU finance ministers will be holding a new round of talks on how to handle the economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic later in the day. However, there is little hope that a measure dubbed "coronabonds", designed to save debt-ridden or otherwise economically troubled countries, like Spain or Italy, will get the necessary support as the initiative was coldly met by one of Europe's biggest contributors - Germany.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel made no mention of the "coronabonds" EU initiative in her 6 April speech, but instead once again suggested using the existing European Stability Mechanism bailout fund and praised the European Central Bank's (ECB) initiative to provide a 750 billion euro stimulus to fight the economic shocks of the pandemic. At the same time, Merkel admitted that the EU is facing one of its greatest challenges right now and called to extend help to the union.

    "Germany can only do well if Europe is also doing well. The answer can only be: more Europe", the German chancellor said.

    In turn countries like France and Italy, as well as the ECB itself, supported the idea of "coronabonds", which will essentially allow the EU to share the burden of the debt generated during this crisis. A Goldman Sachs economist, Sven Jari Stehn, indicated that the existing recovery and support mechanisms in the EU will be  "insufficient" in the fight with the crisis, but suggested that they will be the only ones approved during the 7 April dial-in of EU finance ministers.

    Double Standards?

    While Germany is reluctant to agree to issue new debt in the form of "coronabonds", which will be partially paid by the country's taxpayers, Berlin has scaled back on its own paradigm of avoiding a state budget deficit.

    In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, an Ilyushin Il-76 with medical equipment for transfer to Coronavirus-Hit Italy is pictured at the Chkalovsky Airport, Moscow region, Russia
    Russian Defence Ministry
    Watch: Italians Praise Russia, Deride EU After Vladimir Putin Sends in Coronavirus Aid

    The German government recently approved a 1.1 trillion euro aid package that is likely to push the country beyond its self-imposed 0.35% budget deficit limit. Over one-third of it will be used as guarantees for bank loans for German businesses, especially small ones, suffering from the economic repercussions of the pandemic. The government also promised to provide help to self-employed in the coming days. The measure came as the country's businesses and trade unions pressured Berlin to refrain from following its debt deficit rules and release aid.

    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (109)

    Related:

    Long-Haul Help: Aviation Groups Urge EU Ministers to Secure Industry Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    Coronavirus-Induced Measures Cause YouTube to Temporarily Axe High Quality Videos in EU
    Watch: Italians Praise Russia, Deride EU After Vladimir Putin Sends in Coronavirus Aid
    Leaders of Nine EU Nations Call for Common Debt Instrument to Tackle Coronavirus - Reports
    EU's Credibility, Utility is at Play in Coronavirus Crisis, French European Affairs Minister Warns
    UK Credit Rating Cut Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Uncertainty Over Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU
    Tags:
    bonds, coronavirus, COVID-19, Angela Merkel, Germany, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse