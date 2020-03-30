Register
07:36 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Medical staff members wearing protective suits accompany a man at a hospital, where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are being treated, in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2020

    EU Lawmakers Try to Launch Unfounded Smear Campaign Against Russia for Helping Italy Amid Pandemic

    © REUTERS / TATYANA MAKEYEVA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (77)
    107
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – While countries across the world are helping the worst-hit nations, three German MEPs from the Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) have urged the EU to address an alleged COVID-19 disinformation campaign that they claim (with no examples provided), has been spread by Moscow, Sputnik learned from an internal EU communication.

    "We would like to ask for your attention and urgently propose concentrated action in the face of instrumentalisation of the current crisis by countries with adversarial geopolitical ambitions. We are seriously concerned about current disinformation and propaganda efforts coming especially from China and Russia. It is clear to most of us observing the situation that there is an effort to undermine the EU and sow mistrust among the local population and European neighbours towards the EU, its democratic values and institutions", the lawmakers wrote in an email circulated on Wednesday.

    German MEPs Sergey Lagodinsky, Alexandra Geese, and Viola von Cramon-Taubadel warned about these efforts posing a threat to the European Union's unity and stability amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but never actually cited a single concrete instance of such disinformation throughout the text.

    They cited "recent findings" of the East StratCom Task Force as indicating their point and went on by saying "we should continue to build on their longstanding expertise to unveil propaganda myths and disinformation strategies. They further expressed fear of that "current attempts are seriously risking our unity and stability in the long term and will hinder us from overcoming the crisis, its consequences and to face our future challenges jointly".

    Russian Defence Ministry
    In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry Russian military experts visit hospital facilities for elderly people to fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, in Bergamo, Italy.

    The letter was open for co-signing until this past Friday. French MEP and President Emmanuel Macron's failed EU elections hopeful Nathalie Loiseau, among others, have endorsed the initiative with her signature. The further fate of the petition remains unknown.

    On 18 March, extracts from the European External Action Service's document were disseminated in the media to say that Russia had launched a "significant disinformation campaign" against western countries in a bid to aggravate the situation around COVID-19 in Europe.

    The authors urged for the findings of the East StratCom Task Force, which is administered by the EU External Action Service with a focus on proactive communication of EU policies, to be followed by immediate action.

    The document claimed some 80 cases of disinformation but failed to cite a single concrete example. The Kremlin has denounced it as containing "unfounded allegations" and traces of "anti-Russian obsession".

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (77)
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Italy, European Union, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse