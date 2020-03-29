Number of Coronavirus Cases in Netherlands Rises by 1,104 to 10,866, 132 New Deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has jumped to 10,866 after 1,104 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, with the number of fatalities from the virus reaching 771, according to health officials.
Sinds gisteren zijn er in Nederland— RIVM (@rivm) March 29, 2020
- 771 mensen gemeld overleden aan COVID-19 ( + 132)
- 3.483 mensen opgenomen in het ziekenhuis(geweest) (+529)
- 10.866 mensen positief getest (+ 1.104)#COVID19 #coronavirushttps://t.co/mZHwmSh9E7 pic.twitter.com/1rsByfMZPs
On a global scale, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 679,000, with over 31,700 deaths and over 145,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks official statistics from countries around the world.
