Russian Medics Disinfect Second Italian Hospital in Lombardy to Help Fight COVID-19

Italy currently tops European countries in terms of number of coronavirus cases, with over 80,000 infected and an estimated 8,000 dead. A team of Russian medics with appropriate supplies and equipment was sent to help slow the spread of COVID-19 following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

A medical team consisting of epidemiologists and virologists from the Russian Ministry of Defence have disinfected two hospitals in Lombardy, Italy, Moscow's MoD said in a statement.

"The team disinfected a total of 1,500 square metres of interior spaces in the 'Casa Riposo' retirement home for the elderly in the city of Nemuro", the statement reads.

Russian military equipment was also used to sanitize the retirement home's driveways with reagents. Military medics have also inspected two additional facilities in Lombardy set up for disinfection.

Russia has sent eight medical teams and over a hundred military virologists and epidemiologists following talks between Putin and Conte.

Under the Italy-Russia cooperation agreement in the fight to slow the spread of the pandemic, a coronavirus response centre in Bergamo has been deployed. Russia has now sent fifteen aircraft with aid to Italy, as the entire country remains on strict lockdown.