Russian Specialists Arrive in Bergamo to Deploy Coronavirus Response Centre

BERGAMO (Sputnik) - Russian military specialists have arrived in Bergamo, where the Italy-Russia coronavirus response centre will be deployed, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"A convoy of special vehicles with military specialists of the Russian Defence Ministry arrived at the Orio al Serio airfield in Bergamo, where a joint Italian-Russian headquarters to fight the coronavirus infection will be deployed," the statement said.

The convoy brought to Bergamo a mobile analysis and diagnostics system, high-performance mobile disinfection units with a stock of disinfectants, as well as equipment to assist patients in serious condition affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Russian military arrived in Italy to help slow the spread of COVID-19, following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

In a historically unprecedented measure, the Russian military sent well over fifteen strategic lift aircraft carrying medics and virologists, and packed with equipment for diagnosis and disinfection to help the Mediterranean nation slow the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

Italy is fighting a severe coronavirus outbreak, by far the worst, outside of China. The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed 74,350, with over 7,500 deaths reported as of Wednesday.