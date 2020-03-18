Berlin's Deserted Kurfürstendamm Avenue Amid Coronavirus Shutdown - Video

European Union leaders earlier agreed to shut down the bloc's external borders for 30 days, a move that caused transportation chaos and threatened the bloc's economies, though the authorities say the measure is needed to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Live from Berlin's famous Kurfürstendamm avenue as stores have closed their doors to visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On 15 March, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced the closure of Germany’s borders with five eurozone countries, namely Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxemburg, and Denmark.

The following day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that the limitations will impact not only travel but also schools, cinemas, and public swimming pools.

So far, Germany has registered 6,012 cases of the novel coronavirus, while the total number of people infected worldwide has nearly reached 200,000 with a total of 8,000 fatalities.

