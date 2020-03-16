Germany Closes Borders to Curb Spread of Coronavirus - Video

Live from the German town of Rastatt on the border with France on Monday as the country closes its borders with France, Austria, and Switzerland in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that he had ordered the return of controls on the border with five Schengen zone countries.

The controls will return at 8 a.m. (7:00 GMT) on Monday. He stressed the measure was aimed at “disrupting the chain of infections” with the rapidly spreading coronavirus in Europe.

Commuting and goods traffic will continue, the minister said, but those who do not have a “compelling” reason for travelling will be barred from crossing the border. German nationals and residents will be allowed to return.

Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.