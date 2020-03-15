Coronavirus Infections in Spain Jump by 2,000 Over 24 Hours

MADRID (Sputnik) - The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Spain rose by 2,000 over the past day to 7,753, the Health Ministry said in a daily update on Sunday.

The death toll went up by 100 cases over the same period and now totals 288, a vast majority of them in the capital Madrid, which accounts for the biggest share of infections.

The Spanish government announced tight restrictions on Saturday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the nation was entering a new containment phase, limiting travel for 15 days and closing non-essential businesses. People have been told to work from home, and numerous events, including football matches, had been suspended.

© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez A woman wears a face mask as she walks in front of a closed restaurant in downtown Madrid, Spain, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government will declare a two-week state of emergency on Saturday, giving itself extraordinary powers including the mobilization of the armed forces, to confront the COVID-19 outbreak. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Spain remains the second-worst hit country in Europe after Italy, where over 21,000 people have been infected and more than 1,400 have succumbed to the virus. In total, there are over 162,000 confirmed cases across the globe and the death toll has surpassed 6,000. At the same time, almost half of those infected (around 75,000) have successfully recovered from the disease.