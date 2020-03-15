Wife of Spanish Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The spouse of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, 45-year-old Maria Begona Gomez, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on Sunday, citing the prime minister's office.

The condition of both the prime minister and his wife are assessed as good, both are now in their residence, following the health authorities' advice.

On Saturday, the Spanish government imposed a partial lockdown in the country for 15 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A state of high alert will last 15 days, it can be extended with the permission of Congress. The competent authority will be the Government of Spain [...] During the state of high alert, people will be able to move around the streets only to purchase food, pharmaceuticals and essentials", Sanchez said in the statement.

Meanwhile, official statistics indicate that the number of casualties from coronavirus has reached 180, with 133 dying in capital city Madrid alone.

Madrid and the surrounding region also registered the majority of cases overall, with 2,940 patients testing positive for COVID-19.

The authorities of the Catalonia region confirmed 509 cases of the infection there, while 417 cases were earlier registered in the Basque Country.