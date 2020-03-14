Austria’s Coronavirus Infection Tally Rises by 151 to 655

The Alpine nation reported 504 cases on 13 March and updated the total to 602 on Saturday morning. It recorded the first coronavirus-related death on 12 March.
The biggest share of infections (206) was confirmed in the mountainous province of Tyrol, followed by Upper Austria with 116 cases and capital Vienna with 101.
The deceased patient was a 69-year-old man from Vienna who had recently travelled to Italy and suffered from underlying conditions.
The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. On 11 March, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000, with over 5,000 fatalities.
