Suspected Coronavirus Patient Escapes From Hospital in Austria's Salzburg - Reports

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The 31-year-old Austrian woman escaped from the hospital’s infectious disease ward on Wednesday night, according to the OE24 broadcaster.

A patient suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus has escaped from a hospital in the Austrian city of Salzburg, media reported.

She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. The results of her coronavirus test should be revealed on Wednesday afternoon. The reason behind her escape is unclear. Currently, the Austrian police are looking for her.

The new coronavirus outbreak began in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province. It is suspected that the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) originated at a wet market in Wuhan. The city is now on lockdown.

Overall, more than 24,000 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in China, with cases also reported in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East. The number of deaths from the virus is approaching 500, almost all of them in China.

According to the World Health Organisation, the current coronavirus outbreak does not yet constitute a pandemic.