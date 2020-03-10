Italy Hit by Earthquake Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at a depth of 8 km, with the epicentre located 18 km of the town of Massa, in the region of Tuscany.

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake has rocked Italy, 2 km to the north of Camaiore, Tuscany, the National Institute of Volcanology and Geophysics said.

​The quake was registered at a depth of 8 km, and its epicentre was located not far from the town of Massa in Tuscany, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

This comes amid the ongoing outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, with the number of infected people there currently estimated at 9,172 and 463 deaths.