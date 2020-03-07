Coronavirus Infections in Germany Rise by 45 to 684

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 45 since late Friday to 684 cases on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute said in an updated situation report.

More than half of patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 viral disease live in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where the infected tally rose by 26 overnight.

The southern state of Bavaria has 117 cases, followed by Baden-Wuerttemberg with 116 cases. All but one German states have confirmed coronavirus infections.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 102,000, with almost 3,500 deaths, a vast majority of which were in China’s Hubei province where the virus originated. At the same time, more than 57,000 people have recovered.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.