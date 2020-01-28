Germany Reports 3 More Cases of Chinese Coronavirus - Officials

The Bavarian Health Ministry said late on Tuesday that another three persons have contracted the Chinese infection and were also placed, along with the first patient, under quarantine. According to German authorities, all newly-infected people work together with the man who had earlier contracted the coronavirus.
The Bavarian Health Ministry said in the statement, that the first patient in the country had allegedly contracted the infection on 21 January during a training workshop with a Chinese colleague who subsequently departed for China on 23 January. Bavarian authorities have put some 40 persons under scrutiny, according to the statement.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said earlier that the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Germany does not impact the probability of the disease's spread across Europe.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet designated the new strain of infection as a global health emergency, despite the fact that the virus has already killed at least 106 people in China. According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China now stands at 4,633.
