Register
06:32 GMT03 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Screenshot from SVT's programme The Meeting

    Outrage as Muslim Tells Hijab Opponent to 'Move Away' From Sweden in Televised Debate

    © Photo : SVT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    262
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107845/76/1078457694_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_8fc053bc948e0245e82446c96572874e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003031078457784-outrage-as-muslim-tells-hijab-opponent-to-move-away-from-sweden-in-televised-debate/

    In late 2019, Skurup Municipality in Sweden's southernmost province of Skåne adopted a ban on religious headwear, triggering a nationwide discussion on the role of Islam in Swedish society.

    Tensions have heated up in the recent episode of Swedish national broadcaster SVT's programme The Meeting, where the local ban on religious headdress in the Skurup Municipality was discussed.

    The ban, which was met with resistance from local Muslims and their sympathisers, applies to pupils and staff in the municipality's preschools and primary schools.

    In the debate, local centre-right Moderate Party politician Loubna Stensåker Göransson, who supports the ban, was pitted against local teacher Naouel Aissaoui, who has chosen to defy the ban. Despite both women being Muslims and immigrants, they turned out to have completely opposite positions regarding the hijab.

    “I feel confident and strong with my faith that says that God is greater than Skurup Municipality and its decision,” Aissaoui proclaimed, stressing that the veil is associated with “purity”.

    Loubna Stensåker Göransson, who chairs the local school and education committee in Skurup, argued that religion was “not in the clothes” and associated the hijab with oppression of women, religious indoctrination and sexualisation of little girls. When she confessed to being annoyed by the sight of small children in the veil, a verbal skirmish erupted.

    “Well, move away then if it annoys you. Move away from Skurup or from Sweden. That is my country, too,” Aissaoui replied, accusing her opponent of “pure racism”.

    Stensåker Göransson countered by suggesting that the new arrivals should adapt to the prevailing culture.

    “You cannot come to a country that is secular and equal and live with medieval values,” she said.

    The debate didn't go unnoticed in Swedish social media, sparking many critical voices.

    “Now the Muslims are starting to urge us Swedes to leave our country,” one mused, adding that there “must be a stop to refugees' racist attacks on us Swedes”.

    ​“What a terrible attitude. The lady in the veil showed zero empathy, zero understanding and went into attack mode instead”, another one said.

    ​“This may be the most disgusting clip I've seen this year. In principle, an immigrant says to all Swedes: 'You are racists. If you dislike the veil on children, you can move away from here'. This is NOT your country. Adapt yourself or GO HOME, you and your medieval religion. Damn what the hell,” Yemeni-Swedish journalist Luai Ahmed wrote.

    ​The number of Muslims in Sweden has soared in a matter of several decades, exceeding 800,000 and amounting to 8.1 percent of today's population, according to the Pew Research Centre. In recent years, a broad debate on the place and the role of Islam in Swedish society has been going on.

    Related:

    Swedish MP Warns of 'Arabisation' as Arabic Becomes Main Language in Some Preschools
    Swedish Mosque Under Fire For Calling it Sinful for Women to Deny Men 'Legitimate Intimacy'
    Globalism Acts as 'Code Word' for Anti-Semitism, Swedish Minister Says
    Tags:
    hijab, Islam, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse