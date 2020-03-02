Register
09:12 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the Red Cross attaches a respirator mask during a demonstration

    'Absolutely Incredible': Swedes Hoard Staples, Tinned Goods in Coronavirus Scare

    © REUTERS / LISI NIESNER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/08/1078400859_0:189:3118:1943_1200x675_80_0_0_06aea56757c3b2c628178dc4a67a6bcb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003021078447934-absolutely-incredible-swedes-hoard-staples-tinned-goods-in-coronavirus-scare/

    This weekend, shop supplies began to run low as Swedes began to hoard dry goods and canned foodstuffs to avoid going outdoors, in anticipation of a coronavirus outbreak.

    Concerns about the disease has resulted in a massive run on major grocery stores not seen in living memory, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    “I haven't seen anything like it before. We had a lot of powdered milk, but it all went out this weekend. Also canned foods, such as beans, sausages and vegetables,” said an employee of a major ICA store outside Stockholm, which experienced a foray by worried customers. “It's a real cleansing, it started on Thursday. Customers have pointed out that they want to stock up because of the coronavirus,” he added. “You see it with the naked eye what people are out for. The choice is very specific: canned meat, rice and pasta. Everything that is preserved and dry has gone,” he concluded.

    The same situation was experienced at the Coop store in Bromma municipality, the largest one in the country, prompting the management to describe the situation as “extreme”.

    “Sales of dry goods such as pasta, rice and various types of canned food increased by 60 percent. It's absolutely incredible,” store manager Ralph Flander said.

    The hoarding in Sweden started despite the country's Public Health Authority issuing calming statements and claiming that the virus is no more deadly than the common flu.

    So far, Sweden has reported 14 cases of coronavirus, which led to dozens more placed under quarantine and intensive check-ups. The very first case of the coronavirus was reported in Jönköping at the end of January. Since then, about 500 people have been tested for the virus.

    According to the Swedish health authorities, the risk of the virus spreading in Sweden is “low”, which is the second-lowest level on a five-point scale. Still, they expect further individual cases to occur in Sweden.

    The Swedish Foreign Ministry is advising people not to travel to China's Hubei province, where the virus originated, and to avoid all non-essential travel to other parts of mainland China, as well as Iran. The national flagship carrier SAS has halted all flights to China. No other travel restrictions are in place.

    The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory illness similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

    Since December 2019, the outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed almost 3,000 and infected about 87,000. A lot still remains unknown about the virus, including its origins. The initial symptoms are not dissimilar to the common cold, as the virus belongs to the same family, including cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.

    Tags:
    hoarding, coronavirus, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse