Austria, Croatia Confirm First Cases of Coronavirus

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 outbreak has already left over 80,000 people infected worldwide, with the death toll of 2,699. Recovery rates are also on the rise, with 27,671 patients now having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković confirmed on Tuesday the first case of coronavirus in the country.

"The patient is in the Zagreb clinic for infectious diseases. It is a younger person and has milder symptoms. He is in isolation and his condition is good at the moment," Plenkovic told at a news conference.

At the same time, the country's Health Minister Vili Beros stated that the patient had stayed in Milan from 19 February to 21 February.

Following the confirmation by the Croatian authorities, Austria also confirmed two first cases of the virus in the Tyrol province.

Local media reported, citing Tyrol governor Guenther Platter that they are two Italians who live in the province and were probably infected in Italy's Lombardy region.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW