Less is More: Braless Bella Hadid Wows Spectators at Milan Fashion Week With Daring Outfit

The US model has been named the most beautiful woman in the world according to a mathematical formula that calculates the perfect face.

The US model Bella Hadid has once again stolen the spotlight at the Max Mara Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday after she graced the catwalk with her presence wearing a revealing organza shirt and noticeably without a bra.

© REUTERS / ALESSANDRO GAROFALO Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Max Mara Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 20, 2020

The almost translucent black shirt was adorned with two black pieces of opaque fabric that barely covered Hadid's breasts raising the chances of a wardrobe malfunction during her runway walk.

The model was also clad in velvet trousers and gloves adorned with silver bracelets while wearing smokey-eye makeup.

Milan Fashion Week 2020 kicked off earlier this week and is expected to wrap up on Monday.