Supermodel Bella Hadid Puts on Eye-Popping Display Going Braless in Sheer Top – Photo

The supermodel has no intention of leaving the spotlight. She recently made headlines after she and her friend and star of reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner appeared on the beach wearing bikinis.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has put on an eye-popping display after she was recently spotted on a beach in St. Bart’s walking braless in a transparent top. The 23-year-old posed for an impromptu photoshoot against a palm tree and later posted one of the pictures on her Instagram. “Hellz Bellz” frames in light pink and silver from all z angles”, Hadid wrote in the post, referring to her Chrome Hearts sunglasses.

Earlier this month the supermodel posted a video from her recent photoshoot for Chrome Hearts, showing Hadid in a very revealing outfit. At some point in the video Hadid appeared half-naked covering her bust with her hands.

In October, she was proclaimed the most beautiful woman in the world according to a mathematical equation that calculates the perfect face. It was used by artists in ancient Greece and has been adopted by plastic surgeons today. Hadid’s face has a 94.35 percent accuracy making her the most beautiful woman in the world. Second place was scooped up by singer Beyonce, while Hollywood actress Amber Heard came third.