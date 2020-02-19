EU Plans to Create Single Data Market, Rein in US Tech Giants

According to the European Commission, the bloc is planning to implement rules for the data market and artificial intelligence, so the new technology will take into account privacy and ethical issues. It also stipulates that all European data centres will be climate neutral by 2030.

The EU has announced a major plan for the development of digital technologies.

"It covers everything from cybersecurity to critical infrastructures, digital education to skills, democracy to media. I want that digital Europe reflects the best of Europe – open, fair, diverse, democratic, and confident", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

© AFP 2019 / JOHANNES EISELE A woman and her child play on a Google sign at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on September 26, 2018

The bloc plans to create a "framework for trustworthy artificial intelligence", establishing a certification system for the data used by the algorithms that power AI in the same way the authorities check cosmetics, cars, and toys.

Several European countries previously increased pressure on American tech giants, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook, while politicians urged to create European digital projects, citing security reasons.