EU Plans to Create Single Data Market, Rein in US Tech Giants

The EU has announced a major plan for the development of digital technologies.
"It covers everything from cybersecurity to critical infrastructures, digital education to skills, democracy to media. I want that digital Europe reflects the best of Europe – open, fair, diverse, democratic, and confident", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
The bloc plans to create a "framework for trustworthy artificial intelligence", establishing a certification system for the data used by the algorithms that power AI in the same way the authorities check cosmetics, cars, and toys.
Several European countries previously increased pressure on American tech giants, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook, while politicians urged to create European digital projects, citing security reasons.
