First Death From Coronavirus Confirmed in Europe

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist affected by the coronavirus who was hospitalised in Paris has died, French Health Minister Agnes Buzin said on Saturday during a press briefing.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzin announced the first death linked to this virus in France and in Europe.

"A Chinese tourist originating from the province of Hubei, arrived in France on 16 January. He had been hospitalized at Bichat hospital, with strict measures of solitary confinement until 25 January. His condition had deteriorated rapidly and he had been in critical condition for several days, being taken into intensive care," the minister said.

The patient's daughter, also suffering from the coronavirus, "was also taken care of at Bichat hospital. Her state of health is no longer a cause for concern and she should be able to be released soon," Buzin added.

The new strain of coronavirus – COVID-19 – was first detected in Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,523 fatalities, with 66,492 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.

The authorities of Wuhan announced on Saturday stricter quarantine measures, aimed at fighting the outbreak of the deadly virus.

In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.