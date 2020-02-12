Twin Explosions Hit Dutch Mail Room - Police

"Today morning, an explosion occurred in the mailroom of a commercial building in Bolstoen. It is assumed that the explosion was caused by a bomb placed in a letter. No injuries yet", the police wrote on Twitter after the first blast.
The news comes after five Dutch companies, based in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht, received letter bombs last month. However, none of them exploded.
In een bedrijf op de #Bolstoen in Amsterdam Sloterdijk heeft vanmorgen een explosie plaatsgevonden, vermoedelijk door een #bombrief. Er is een explosievenverkenner van de politie opgeroepen. Ook brandweer- en ambulancepersoneel is ter plaatse. via https://t.co/QpxBiNCLkF pic.twitter.com/lSc53RR0SP— Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) February 12, 2020
Following the incidents, police reportedly warned citizens to be alert for any letters from CIB in Rotterdam.
