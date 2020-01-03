Letter Bomb Delivered to Hotel in Amsterdam After Series of Similar Incidents - Police

Six letter bombs have been delivered to different businesses in major cities across the Netherlands over the past week, police said as quoted by local media outlets.

A letter bomb has been sent to the Okura Hotel in Amsterdam, De Telegraaf reported citing a police spokesman.

The Defence Explosives Clearance Service (EOD) has been dispatched to the scene to check for additional explosives. The hotel has not been evacuated, according to the police.

​​According to the police spokeswoman, hotel staff alerted the police around 9 a.m. (8 a.m. GMT)

"The letter was recognised by the staff from yesterday's news. They acted very adequately and did not open the letter", he said.

The incident comes after six parcel bombs had been delivered to companies in Amsterdam, Utrecht, and Rotterdam. None of the letters went off, but according to the police they could have exploded and caused serious injuries, De Telegraaf reported.

Police have reportedly warned citizens to be alert for any letters from CIB in Rotterdam.