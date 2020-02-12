Register
08:25 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) A police car is parked in front of a mosque in Uppsala, Sweden Thursday Jan. 1, 2015

    Sweden Used as 'Haven' by Potential Terrorists – Migration Board Head

    © AP Photo / TT News Agency / Pontus Lundahl
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107780/02/1077800297.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002121078293251-sweden-used-as-haven-by-potential-terrorists--migration-board-head/

    Sweden's Migration Board wants to change the regulations to make the country less attractive for potential terrorists, who use Sweden as a “haven”.

    Providing potential terrorists with a refuge despite numerous deportation decisions, the way things are now, is unreasonable, Migration Board Director General Mikael Ribbenvik maintained. In a surprising change of course, he went so far as to call it “offensive” for these people to remain in the country just like others.

    “Despite deportation decisions, they often remain in the country on roughly the same conditions as everyone else in society. Today's regulations are unreasonable and deeply offensive to most people”, Ribbenvik wrote in an opinion piece in the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

    “It is important that we get a new regulatory framework in place as soon as possible that clearly signals that Sweden is not a safe haven for war criminals and potential terrorists”, he stated.

    According to Swedish Radio, in 2019 Sweden saw a record number of asylum seekers (122) that the Security Police (SÄPO) see as a threat and who should therefore be rejected. None of them, however, were expelled due to legislation in place that prevents expulsion to countries where people risk torture, death, and degrading treatment. Among these, Iraq and Afghanistan, are to be found, to name a few. This leads to people posing a security threat never actually leaving Sweden.

    Instead, the would-be terrorists are granted a time-limited residence permit that allows them to work in the community, support themselves and pick up government grants, such as such as a housing allowance, maintenance support, and parental allowance.

    According to Ribbenvik, the Migration Board intends to stop this routine which paves the way for widespread abuse. People representing a security threat should be placed in a “waiting position” until an expulsion can be completed, Ribbenvik believes. Thus, they would not have the same rights as others. Since they would no longer be entitled to financial contributions, Sweden would become less attractive to Islamists and other threats.

    “These are people who can pose a security threat to Sweden or war criminals. I think it's time to choose the way, because the rejection decisions are never put into action in many of these cases. This makes Sweden a little more attractive to these types of people, which we see as very unfortunate, Mikael Ribbenvik told Swedish Radio. “And then we are not held in high regard by other countries. They have a hard time understanding why people we believe to be dangerous are still given passports and residence permits”.

    SÄPO would not comment on the agency's proposal, but agreed with the problems identified.

    “We welcome a review of the legislation”, SÄPO press secretary Gabriel Wernstedt said, emphasising the need for a more effective and clearer law. “We concur that it is problematic that individuals who are deemed to be a security threat and who have an expulsion decision remain in Sweden. It is also problematic that temporary residence permits make it easier to stay and work in Sweden even when one is considered a security threat”, Wernstedt concluded.

    Two policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala, Sweden
    © AP Photo / Anders Wiklund
    Sweden's Dilemma: 'Failed to React on Islamist Threat' to 'Avoid Racism Stigma'
    In late 2019, a total of six hardcore Islamists and hate preachers of immigrant background previously labelled a “security threat” by SÄPO and slated for expulsion from Sweden were notoriously released from custody, prompting strong reactions. The official and much-questioned explanation was that they risk persecution in their respective home countries, including Iraq and Egypt.

    Sweden also remains one of Europe's leaders in terms of jihadists per capita, having provided about 300 “Daesh* travellers”, as they are sometimes referred to in official parlance.

    In recent years, SÄPO's estimate of the number of violent Islamists has risen tenfold from about 200 in 2010 to about 2,000.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries

    Related:

    Church of Sweden Launches Migration Activist Network for 'Influence Work' Across Europe
    Outrage Over Hijab in Swedish Music App Aimed at Children Aged 3 and Over
    Major Swedish Bank Considers Imposing 'Diversity Requirements' on Customers
    Tags:
    terrorism, Islamism, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse