Register
10:49 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Swedish police officers patrol Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm

    From Hundreds to Thousands: Sweden Crawling With Daesh Sympathizers

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (268)
    0 24 0 0

    The number of radical Islamists that pose a security threat has risen dramatically in Sweden. The estimates by Sweden's security service SÄPO have gone up from several hundred to several thousand.

    Daesh child fighters. (File)
    © Photo: Youtube/Channel 4 News
    Women and Children: A Closer Look at Sweden's Jihadists
    In 2010, there were about 200 violent Islamists in Sweden. This year, the number is estimated to be around several hundred thousand, which indicates at least a ten-fold increase in only seven years. This number includes terrorist sympathizers, terrorist recruiters and terrorist fundraisers. SÄPO Director General Anders Thornberg even ventured that this was the "new normal," the Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported.

    Possible explanations for the explosive increase are Daesh propaganda as well as ongoing conflicts in Syria and Iraq, which have united Islamist groups like never before. Previously, they were more separated, Thornberg explained.

    According to SÄPO, the majority of these people live in major urban areas, such as Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Örebro. The number of terrorism-related intelligence tips received by SÄPO has risen three-fold in recent five years.

    The rise of extremist sentiment and the availability of "personnel" are expected to facilitate a terrorist attack. According to Anders Thornberg, SÄPO now has to work faster and around the clock in order to never give terrorists a chance.

    Eskilstuna
    CC BY 3.0 / User:idunius / Eskilstuna, vy
    Swedish Public Servant 'Likes' Terror Video, Citing Freedom of Speech
    Remarkably, though, the therror threat level remains the same as in 2010, which is at three out of five, as few of the terrorist sympathizers have the ability to, or even intend to, carry out a terror attack in Sweden, according to SÄPO's belief.

    Senior terrorist researcher Magnus Ranstorp from the Swedish Defense Institute blamed the increase on the deficient preventive work against violent extremism, yet did not find the development particularly surprising.

    "When the Islamic State (Daesh/ISIL/ISIS) proclaimed their caliphate, it was like releasing a genie from the bottle. It stirred a wave of support and sympathy, and Salafism gained a foothold, which was facilitated by the social media," Magnus Ranstorp told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

    According to Ranstorp, Sweden's failed integration of newcomers is another reason for the increase in terrorist sympathizing.

    "We have to break the segregation, otherwise, it can only go one way from here — to the worse," Ranstorp said.

    Swedish Culture Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke
    © Photo: Kristian Pohl / Regeringskansliet
    Sweden's Plan to Channel Daesh Defectors Back Into Society Backfires
    As a tacit acknowledgement of the recent shortcomings, Sweden's Crime Prevention Council (Brå) will take over the role of weeding out extremism, Democracy Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke and Justince and Migration Minister Morgan Johansson proclaimed in Dagens Nyheter.

    Another previously largely overlooked threat is asylum seekers who have gone underground after being rejected. SÄPO demanded a crackdown on potential terrorists among Sweden's growing crowd of illegal immigrants. The official number of "disappeared" asylum seekers in Sweden is at least 12,000, yet the number may already be higher and is projected to rise further as Swedish bureaucrats are still processing the gigantic heap of asylum applications from recent years.

    "Expulsion decisions may become vital. We seek to find individuals who are at risk of committing a terrorist attack," SÄPO boss Anders Thornberg told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Flowers and candles are placed around stone lions near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Swedish Authorities to Use Lions to Keep Terrorists Away From Stockholm's Streets
    Remarkably, Rahmat Akilov, the 39-year-old Uzbek behind the deadly truck attack in Stockholm, was known to SÄPO before the attack, however, the suspicions were laid aside for lack of evidence. In light of the new and intimidating statistics, procedures might change.

    Meanwhile, asylum seekers continue to provide the Swedish authorities with extra security risks. Between January and May, the Migration Board notified SÄPO of 353 cases posing a security threat, which led to 19 refusals of residence permits. However, not all of the people in question were expelled because of the alleged risk of the death penalty or torture in their home countries.

    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (268)

    Related:

    Lap Dance Instead of Deportation: 'Underage' Refugees Thrive in Sweden
    Laid Back Sweden Has No Qualms With Qatar Building Mega-Mosques
    'Send Me Instead!' Swedes Volunteer to Replace Rejected Refugees
    It's Official: Most Refugee 'Children' in Sweden Revealed to Be Adults
    'Racist' Report Finds Islamists Permeate Sweden, Enjoy Secular Support
    Tags:
    radical Islam, extremism, terrorism, Daesh, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok