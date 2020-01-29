Parisians Continue Strikes Against Pension Reforms - Video

Strikes against the widely unpopular pension reform in France have swept the country since early December. Protesters object to the replacement of 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system.

Protesters are gathering in the French capital Paris to express their grievances with Emmanuel Macron's social policies including the controversial pension reform.

Although authorities announced that they would abandon plans to raise the retirement age to 64 in exchange for concessions, there has yet to be an official agreement with the unions.

