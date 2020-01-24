French Unions Hold Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris - Video

French unions are taking to the streets of Paris this Friday to protest against planned pension reforms.
There are three things you can watch forever: fire, water, and French people protesting. In early December 2019, year-long Yellow Vests protests against the government's plans raise fuel prices were substituted by protests against pension system amendments.
The initiative proposed by President Emmanuel Macron stipulates taking away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport.
