France saw the rise of a new wave of protests last December after the government proposed reforms to the pension system, including the replacement of 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system.

French unions are taking to the streets of Paris this Friday to protest against planned pension reforms.

There are three things you can watch forever: fire, water, and French people protesting. In early December 2019, year-long Yellow Vests protests against the government's plans raise fuel prices were substituted by protests against pension system amendments.

The initiative proposed by President Emmanuel Macron stipulates taking away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport.

