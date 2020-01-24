MADRID, January 24 (Sputnik) – The number of people who have died in Spain due to the cold weather and heavy winds has increased to 13.

According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the latest victim is a 50-year-old man from Catalonia who was fishing among the rocks.

Sea foam fills streets in Spain after deadly storm Gloria hits the country https://t.co/wJdXj1NmEU — Cee (@sportymuse) January 23, 2020

The foul weather has already killed five people in Valencia, four in Catalonia, two in Andalusia, one in Castile and Leon, and one more in Asturias.

The death toll may rise, as four people are still missing in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

A representative of the Catalan government called on people to exercise caution amid the bad weather. On Thursday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, which were hit by the disaster. He also expressed condolences to the victims' families.

“I think what’s important right now is that we’re all united, that we work shoulder-to-shoulder and cooperate, as we are doing”, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

El PG, @sanchezcastejon, ha hablado con el presidente de #Aragón, @JLambanM, para interesarse por la situación tras la #BorrascaGloria.



Sánchez visitará las zonas afectadas en Teruel el próximo domingo. Mañana seguirá contactando con los presidentes de las comunidades afectadas. — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) January 23, 2020

Mañana mismo tendremos una reunión de urgencia para activar, desde el Gobierno de España y en coordinación con las CC.AA. y ayuntamientos afectados, todos los mecanismos para responder a los daños ocasionados por la #BorrascaGloria con la urgencia que los vecinos necesitan. pic.twitter.com/4evjQC0hnu — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 23, 2020

Earlier in the week, nine Spanish provinces were on red alert amid troublesome weather conditions, with hundreds of thousands left without power in northeastern Spain.

Storm Gloria's heavy snowfall, strong winds of up to 144 kmh (90 mph) and waves up to 13.5 meters (44 feet) high swept over the peninsula last week.