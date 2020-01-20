German Military Interpreter Goes on Trial for Spying for Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to Germany's ARD broadcaster, the suspect, a dual citizen of Germany and Afghanistan, worked as interpreter and adviser in the military before being arrested in January 2019.

Court proceedings for a former employee of the German armed forces charged with treason for allegedly spying for Iranian intelligence began on Monday, media reported.

Prosecutors have charged the suspect, known as Abdul S., with passing on military state secrets to the Iranian intelligence service.

The suspect's wife, who also holds dual citizenship, will stand trial on charges of abetting the activities of her husband.

The trial is closed to the public.