Register
14:14 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Interpreter Trouble: Subpoenaing State Secrets

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Interpreter Trouble: Subpoenaing State Secrets”, focusing on the revival of a Russiagate scandal.

    House Democrats are deliberating whether to subpoena Trump's interpreter during last summer's private meeting with President Putin as a means of reviving their stalled "Russiagate" crusade. One of the greatest conspiracies in world history finally began to fizzle out late last year but was brought back to life after the Democrats won the House, which inspired members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to bring up the issue of Trump's interpreter that had previously been politicized at that time. The Republicans, who controlled the House prior to the November midterms, argued that subpoenaing Marina Gross would break an unspoken rule of international diplomacy whereby closed-door meetings between foreign leaders are always supposed to remain confidential unless both decide otherwise.

    The Democrats apparently don't care about protecting the integrity of private talks between heads of state and are anxious to have Ms. Gross spill state secrets because of their wishful thinking expectation that she might be able to prove their political fantasy of so-called "Russian collusion" between Trump and Putin. The President, for his part, brushed aside concerns that he agreed to anything improper with his counterpart and said that he has nothing to hide, lashing out at his opponents in his usual outspoken fashion. The little that he revealed about his conversation with Putin, however, was information that was already publicly known and acknowledged in the press conference between the two over the summer, namely that they spent a lot of time talking about securing Israel, in what might be a shrewd deflection of unwarranted criticism by playing to the Mainstream Media's own self-imposed rules of "political correctness".

    To explain, it's the height of taboo in American society for anyone to question Israel's existence as an independent state, and seeing as how Trump emphasized that his talks with Putin partially dealt with securing America's top international ally against what are presumably the speculative Iranian threats facing it in Syria, he can't be faulted by his foes without them contradicting one of their most deeply held dogmas. Even in the most extreme and unlikely scenario of Trump agreeing to a quid-pro-quo with Putin in exchange for Russia convincing Iran to withdraw its forces 140 kilometres from the occupied Golan Heights like what later ended up happening, that would just be the way that international diplomacy is commonly conducted and could be justified by protecting Israel.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Fernando Martinez, Independent news analyst from the US who is also a court interpreter with 20 years' experience in the South Florida Courts System, and Luis Lazaro Tijerina, military science historian and military theorist.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    interpreter, Russiagate, Marina Gross, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse