16:57 GMT +320 January 2020
    Protesters face off with CRS riot police during a demonstration as part of the 36th consecutive day of strike against French government's pensions reform plans, in Paris, France. The legal retirement age in France will remain 62 with the new French retirement plan, but workers will need to work until 64 to get a full pension, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced shortly before Christmas.

    Paris Prosecutor’s Office Opens Inquiry Into Police Assault of Protester After Video Goes Viral

    A video appearing to show a man being beaten by a helmeted officer while lying bloodied on the ground during a yellow vest protest this Saturday has sparked outrage on social media, prompting officials to respond.

    The Paris prosecutor's office has opened up an inquiry into an incident of “intentional violence” by a police officer against a demonstrator that occurred during yellow vest protests on 18 January, AFP reported.

    A video of the incident was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage as it depicted a helmeted officer repeatedly punching a man being held down on the ground, with the latter’s face covered in blood.

    The Paris Police Prefecture also announced that it had asked the Directorate of Public Order and Traffic (DOPC) to open an “internal administrative” investigation into the matter.

    Tweet: A video showing a police intervention during the #manifestation of January 18 is currently circulating on social networks. The Police Prefecture asked the DOPC to shed light on this action by opening an internal administrative investigation.

    ​On Saturday, protests in Paris against the proposed pension reform turned into violent clashes with the police, which later deployed tear gas in response to the demonstrators throwing projectiles. More than 30 people have reportedly been arrested as a result of the demonstrations.

    This marked the 62nd week of yellow vest protests, which have been going on in France, and Paris especially, since November 2018. While the demonstrators initially opposed fuel tax hikes, the protesters are now striking against a planned pension overhaul, with Paris Metro workers also being on strike for the sixth consecutive week. 

    clashes, violence, French police, Yellow Vest protests, yellow vest, France
