Paris Prosecutor’s Office Opens Inquiry Into Police Assault of Protester After Video Goes Viral

A video appearing to show a man being beaten by a helmeted officer while lying bloodied on the ground during a yellow vest protest this Saturday has sparked outrage on social media, prompting officials to respond.

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened up an inquiry into an incident of “intentional violence” by a police officer against a demonstrator that occurred during yellow vest protests on 18 January, AFP reported.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage as it depicted a helmeted officer repeatedly punching a man being held down on the ground, with the latter’s face covered in blood.

The Paris Police Prefecture also announced that it had asked the Directorate of Public Order and Traffic (DOPC) to open an “internal administrative” investigation into the matter.

​On Saturday, protests in Paris against the proposed pension reform turned into violent clashes with the police, which later deployed tear gas in response to the demonstrators throwing projectiles. More than 30 people have reportedly been arrested as a result of the demonstrations.

This marked the 62nd week of yellow vest protests, which have been going on in France, and Paris especially, since November 2018. While the demonstrators initially opposed fuel tax hikes, the protesters are now striking against a planned pension overhaul, with Paris Metro workers also being on strike for the sixth consecutive week.