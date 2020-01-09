Register
14:58 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Barry Gardiner speaks on the second day of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, north west England on September 26, 2016

    UK Shadow Trade Secretary Gardiner Says 'Considering' Running for Labour Party Leadership

    © AFP 2019 / PAUL ELLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107798/83/1077988317.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001091077988383-uk-shadow-trade-secretary-gardiner-says-considering-running-for-labour-party-leadership/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Barry Gardiner, the UK shadow trade secretary, is considering mounting a late bid to enter the Labour leadership race as the party looks to find a new leader to replace Jeremy Corbyn by April 4, according to an interview published by the Daily Mirror newspaper on Thursday.

    "I'm considering it because I believe I would have the best chance of winning at a general election and making sure we get a Labour government to deliver the sort of fairer Britain that I want to see," Gardiner said, as quoted by the newspaper.

    Any decision made by Gardiner to enter the race would have to come before nominations close on Monday.

    "At the moment I am still considering it and I'm going to try and make a decision as soon as I possibly can," Gardiner is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

    HuffPost UK said on Wednesday evening that Gardiner, who has served as the member of parliament for the London constituency of Brent North since 1997, is set to begin his campaign to become Labour leader. The member of parliament confirmed that he was considering joining the leadership race in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

    Nominations for the Labour leadership race have been ongoing since Corbyn announced that he would not stand in another general election after a comprehensive defeat at the polls on December 12, which returned Labour’s worst election result since 1935. The party lost 60 seats in the House of Commons, the bulk of them to the Conservative Party, which now has an 80-seat majority in parliament.

    Britain's Labour Party shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey (R) stands with Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during the launch of the Labour party election manifesto in Birmingham, northwest England on November 21, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / OLI SCARFF
    'Nobody Can Make the Labour Party a Strategic Political Asset' - Leader of Our Nation Party
    According to Labour party guidelines, any candidates in a leadership election must be nominated by 22 fellow members of parliament, or members of the European Parliament, to gain a place on the ballot.

    Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary who campaigned strongly for a second Brexit referendum, is the only one of the six stated candidates to have so far reached this threshold, HuffPost UK reported. Other potential candidates include Rebecca Long-Bailey, a staunch Corbyn ally, and Jess Phillips.

    The ballot will run from February 2 to April 2, with the results being announced on April 4.

    Tags:
    leaders, UK Labour Party, Barry Gardiner, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse