Belgian Court Suspends Extradition Warrants Against 2 Ex-Catalan Leaders Puigdemont, Comin

"Belgian justice recognizes our [parliamentary] immunity and decides to suspend the arrest and extradition warrant! @toni_comin", Puigdemont wrote on Twitter.
But now we are still waiting for the release of @junqueras, who has the same immunity as us. Spain must act in the same way as Belgium has done and respect the law
Puigdemont was elected to the EU legislature in May alongside former Catalan health chief Toni Comin and the region's ex-vice president Oriol Junqueras. However, the politicians have been unable to carry out their mandates since Spain's electoral authorities have not recognised them as members of the European Parliament.
26 December was the last day for the defence and prosecution to argue their cases in front of the top EU court over whether Junqueras should be given immunity to take up his seat in the Strasbourg-based legislature.
