UK Warship Shadows Russian Training Vessel Through English Channel - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A UK Royal Navy patrol ship escorted a Russian training vessel through the English Channel on Christmas Eve, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The Smolny-class training ship, dubbed the Perekop, is attached to the Russian Baltic Fleet, according to the Sky News broadcaster.

The Russian vessel passed close to UK international waters when the HMS Tyne, a UK Royal Navy warship, set sail to monitor it, the media outlet added.

.@hms_tyne sailed at short notice on Christmas Eve and shadowed Russian Navy Smolnyy class training ship "Perekop" through the English Channel on Christmas Day.



​In August, a Royal Navy patrol ship monitored Russian ship Vasily Bykov through UK waters in a similar incident. In October, the HMS Mersey vessel of the UK Royal Navy escorted a group of three ships of Russia's Baltic Fleet as they headed along the UK coast to the English Channel.

The group of Russian vessels left Baltiysk town and headed for the Indian Ocean on 1 October as part of a long journey. During the campaign, the warships for the first time took part in the Russian-Indian war games Indra-2019, which was held from 10-19 December in the Indian Ocean.