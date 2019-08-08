Register
12:52 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    HMS Forth

    Royal Navy Vessel Shadows Advanced Russian Warship in English Channel Again

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    214

    While the UK has repeatedly expressed concern over Russian warships routinely passing through the English Channel, Russia’s Defence Ministry has underscored that the vessels sail through the area in strict accordance with international norms and regulations.

    The HMS Forth shadowed the advanced Russian patrol ship Vasily Bykov as it was passing through the English Channel, the Royal Navy reported on Wednesday.

    “Forth had departed Gibraltar on July 31, before heading north at speed and conducting heavy weather trials before a quick logistics stop in Devonport. She then sailed and positioned herself ready to meet the Vasily Bykov as the vessel sailed from the North Sea, having taken part in Russia's Navy Day celebration in St. Petersburg,” the Navy said in a statement.

    The Navy also quoted HMS Forth’s Executive Officer, Lieutenant Samuel Fields as saying that the crew continues to test the ship’s capabilities and that he is proud of “the ship’s company for rising to this additional challenge”. The Russian Defence Ministry has yet to comment on the matter.

    The Wednesday shadowing comes after HMS Forth escorted the Vasily Bykov in late June, when the Russian warship sailed through the English Channel en route to St. Petersburg to take part in the Russian Navy Day parade.

    Russia Vasily Bykov Patrol Ship
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
    The new Vasily Bykov patrol ship is pictured during its commissioning ceremony, in Novorossiysk, Russia

    The Russian Navy’s recently commissioned Vasily Bykov is equipped with the most advanced radio engineering and sonar systems, as well as naval guns, air defences and grenade launchers.

    In May, the UK Royal Navy’s HMS Northumberland escorted the Russian missile destroyer Severomorsk as it passed through the English Channel on its way from the Atlantic Ocean.

    This was preceded a UK Royal Navy warship being scrambled earlier this year to shadow Russia's advanced Admiral Gorshkov frigate, which carried out air defence drills off the coast of Scotland in the North Sea while en route to the Atlantic.

    The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly emphasised that its warships sail through the English Channel in line with all international norms and regulations.

    Related:

    Royal Navy Copter Reportedly Escorts Two Russian Ships in English Channel
    UK Warship Sent to Intercept Russian Navy Ships Passing Through English Channel
    Tags:
    English Channel, warship, Russian Navy, Royal Navy, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok