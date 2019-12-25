Register
    German police officers and migrants stand in front of an asylum center after a woman was found dead in the center in Regensburg, Germany, Saturday, May 11, 2019

    German Police Complain About ‘Too Few Migrant Detention Centres’ in Country

    © AP Photo / Alexander Auer
    In wake of the 2015 migration crisis that has caused tensions among the governing coalition ranks, the German authorities have been going to great lengths in their effort to tackle the issue by setting up special detention facilities to effectively process deportations of rejected asylum seekers.

    Federal police chief Dieter Romann argued that deportations of illegal immigrants cannot be properly fulfilled due to a lack of pre-deportation facilities.

    Speaking to Germany's Funke media group, he lamented that the country, which retains the first spot in the number of asylum applications across the EU,  "has far too few detention centres.”

    He further specified that for the 248,000 foreigners required to be deported, there are just 577 deportation centres to temporarily house them and then process their deportation. The shortage has been cited by local authorities as the reason why 119,000 of those have ultimately been granted a permission to stay.

    From January to October 2019, authorities registered a total of 20,996 deportations - 1,000 fewer than in the same period last year, per Funke. The drop in the total number of deportations is believed to have to do with fewer people crossing into Germany illegally of late: roughly 32,945 people in 2019 compared with 38,580 last year.

    Deportations are essentially carried out by separate German states, but federal police accompany flights taking spurned asylum seekers to third countries.  Earlier this month, German police officers reported feeling the strain from deportations as the law enforcement departments had to significantly boost the number of officers accompanying the afore-mentioned flights. The total number of them is reported to have doubled in just four years.

    In 2015, Germany took in over one million refugees amid the European migration crisis as part of what Chancellor Angela Merkel called an "open-door policy." Multiple reports have since attributed responsibility for grave murders (which resulted in the notorious Chemnitz unrest) and sexual abuse incidents to immigrants and asylum-seekers living in Germany, engendering a public outcry over Merkel's immigration policy and causing severe divisions in her coalition government.

    In 2018, Berlin sought to avoid the migration crunch, with the German interior ministry establishing "transfer centres" and "anchor centres" to hold and process migrants who had made their way to the country illegally.

