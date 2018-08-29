Register
11:45 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters carry a wreath as they gather for a far-right protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of various nationalities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday

    Anti-Immigrant Protests in Germany: What Has Happened So Far (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The killing of a German national, for which two immigrants are allegedly responsible, has sparked spontaneous protests in the Saxon city of Chemnitz, which turned violent amid clashes between different groups of protesters and police.

    The Spark That Lit the Fire

    A Syrian and an Iraqi in their early 20s allegedly stabbed to death Daniel Hillig, a 35-year-old German carpenter, in the city of Chemnitz in Saxony in the morning of August 26. Two more people were wounded; one of them was identified by the Russian embassy as Dmitry M. His condition was described as "satisfactory."

    Police reported that the fatal incident had taken place following a verbal confrontation on the sidelines of a public festival. It is yet unclear what triggered the fight; the two men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

    Out in the Street                                               

    Later on Sunday, some 800 people gathered an impromptu memorial for the victim near the Karl Marx monument in the city center, chanting "We are the people," a slogan largely associated with right-leaning supporters.

    The number of demonstrators has climbed quickly; in videos posted online, some of them can be seen chasing people they believe to be foreigners. This provoked the condemnation of German officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said "vigilante justice" could not be tolerated.

    The rallies, which took the authorities by surprise, descended into chaos as riot police tried to contain the crowd later in the day.

    Left-Wing Protests Flare Up

    On Monday, the number of anti-immigrant protesters near the Karl Marx monument grew to 6,000 people, many of whom had travelled to Chemnitz from other states. Neo-Nazis and hooligans also turned up at the heart of the city, chanting "Foreigners out" and performing Hitler salutes, which are outlawed in Germany.

    ​Neonazis marschieren durch #Chemnitz #c2708 pic.twitter.com/vlwNwcx7I8

    Right-leaning demonstrators carried flowers and German flags and were cheered on by a crowd.

    An angry crowd was filmed calling for the deportation of immigrants.

    Scuffles broke out in the city after nearly 1,500 left-wing activists struck back at the anti-immigrant protesters. Police used pepper spray and water cannons against two large groups of demonstrators, who were throwing projectiles at each other, leaving 18 protesters from both sides as well as two police officers wounded.

    Keeping Strife Away

    On Tuesday, reports surfaced that police were probing ten protesters accusing of giving the banned Hitler salutes. The Chemnitz protests moved away from the city, with anti-Nazi activists hitting the streets of Dresden, Cologne, and Leipzig. In the videos circulated on social media, people can be seen calling to stop the violence and chanting "Nazis out!"

    At the same time, some local residents insisted that Chemnitz wasn't a "city of fascists" and that that immigrants shouldn't be afraid.

    Others argued that it's better to stay home, citing safety concerns.

    Chancellor Merkel condemned "hate on the streets" on Tuesday and insisted that local security forces were doing their best to prevent violence.

    However, she welcomed an offer by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who said the federal government could provide assistance to the local authorities amid muted calls by some right-wing groups for a third evening of demonstrations.

    Protesters light fireworks during a far-right demonstration in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of various nationalities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Berlin Ready to Help Saxony Police if Asked Amid Escalating Protests

    The Chemnitz unrest brought to light the thorny issue of migration in Germany. In 2015, the country took in over one million refugees amid the European migration crisis as part of what Chancellor Angela Merkel called an "open-door policy." Ever since, multiple reports have attributed responsibility for gruesome murders and rape cases to immigrants and asylum-seekers living in Germany, provoking a vigorous public outcry over Merkel's immigration policy and igniting a row that has threatened to break up her coalition government.

    This year, Berlin has sought to avoid a repeat of the migration crisis. In order to tackle illegal immigration, the German interior ministry established "transfer centers" and "anchor centers" to hold and process migrants who had entered the country illegally.

    Related:

    Iraqi, Syrian Suspected of Killing German in Saxony Arrested
    Unrest in Moldovan Capital: Opposition Holds Two Massive Rival Protests
    Explosion Hits Afghan Nangarhar Province Amid Protests - Reports
    Saudi Arabia May Execute First Woman for Supporting Political Protests
    Tags:
    Nazi, protests, immigration, Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Chemnitz, Saxony, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse