Register
17:35 GMT +322 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen walks along the landing pad after landing on the German navy support ship of the German navy support ship Bonn, in the Aegean Sea, off the Turkish coast on April 20, 2016.

    German Defence Ministry Accused of 'Illegally' Purging Data From Von Der Leyen’s Phone

    © AP Photo / John Macdougall/pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105418/80/1054188025.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912221077720982-ursula-von-der-leyen-parliament-probe/

    This past summer, the German parliament opened an investigation into alleged wrongdoing related to the awarding of contracts worth hundreds of millions of euros to outside advisers by the German Defence Ministry under Ursula von der Leyen.

    The German Defence Ministry has been blamed for “illegally” and “deliberately” wiping the official phone data of former Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, which lawmakers claim sabotages the parliament's efforts to probe the ministry-related consultancy contracts case.

    "We have to assume that people in office destroyed evidence. Such actions can have criminal relevance,” Green party spokesman Tobias Lindner told the Funke media group earlier this week.

    In a separate interview with the German public broadcaster ARD, Lindner lambasted the Defence Ministry's failure to reveal the phone data despite the fact that the Bundestag declared the phone should be classified as evidence a few months ago.

    German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks to German soldiers next to the commander of the German troops, Lieutenant Colonel Marc Vogt, right, at Camp Castor near Gao, Mali (File)
    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler/Pool
    German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks to German soldiers next to the commander of the German troops, Lieutenant Colonel Marc Vogt, right, at Camp Castor near Gao, Mali (File)

    “First they said von der Leyen's phone could not be found, they didn't know where it was. A week ago they said it was in the ministry, but only von der Leyen knew the PIN code, and yesterday they confessed that the relevant phone data had been deleted in August,” he said.

    Lindner called for efforts to be made to restore the data, urging von der Leyen's successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to intervene and hold the relevant officials to account.

    “It can't be acceptable that the [Defence] Ministry continues to torpedo the investigative work of the committee”, he pointed out.

    He was echoed by other Bundestag MPs who described the ministry’s move as "annoying stalling tactics" and "a real scandal".

    The ministry, in turn, said in a statement to Die Welt that it “has provided all the available documents that are subject to investigation” following its admission that data from von der Leyen phone was deleted "for security reasons”.

    German MPs’ Investigation in Alleged Defence Ministry Wrongdoings

    The scandal comes amid the German parliament’s probe into alleged wrongdoings in the ministry awarding of contracts worth hundreds of millions of euros to outside advisers. Von der Leyen admitted that her ministry had breached the procedure regarding the allocation of contracts, and promised to prevent it from happening again through a series of reforms.

    Her tenure as Defence Minister has repeatedly come under increased scrutiny in Germany, with Rupert Scholz, one of her predecessors in the post, claiming that “the Bundeswehr’s condition is catastrophic”.

    In May, Spiegel reported that out of Germany’s 128 Eurofighter jets, only 10 were ready for combat missions due to a technical failure in their cooling systems.

    Earlier, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces Hans-Peter Bartels stated that less than half of Germany’s tanks, warships and aircraft suffered from a shortage of parts.

    Related:

    German Agency Accidentally Spills State Secrets About Luftwaffe Defence Order
    European Parliament Approves Ursula Von Der Leyen as President of European Commission
    Empty Promises? Ursula Von Der Leyen Would Support Brexit Extension
    Tags:
    phone, investigation, parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Roscosmos Unveils Its Pin-up Calendar Let's Go to Space
    Beauties in Orbit: Roscosmos Unveils Its 2020 Pin-Up Calendar
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse