Register
18:57 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the governor of German Saarland state and designated Christian Democratic Union party General Secretary, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, right, attend a party leaders' meeting in Berlin, Germany. 19 February, 2018

    Merkel’s Possible Successor Kramp-Karrenbauer Under Fire as Time Ticking for German State Elections

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Oleg Burunov
    1 0 0

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer succeeded Angela Merkel as leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats Union (CDU) party in December. In July, she was promoted to Defence Minister and is widely seen as the most promising candidate to be the next German Chancellor.

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was criticised earlier this week by the youth wing of Germany’s Christian Democrats Union (CDU) party after she made it clear that she could expel former head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency Hans-Georg Maaßen from the CDU.

    “There are high hurdles for expelling someone from a party, and with good reason. But in Mr. Maaßen I no longer see an attitude that ties him to the CDU,” she said, explaining later that she didn’t meant to expel him by saying so.

    CDU youth wing’s criticism of Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK and sometimes referred to as the “mini-Merkel”, comes as more questions arise about her ability to act as a peacemaker between the CDU’s liberal and conservative wings ahead of the country’s state elections in September following a series of missteps.

    Kramp-Karrenbauer’s Missteps

    In June, critics slammed the way Kramp-Karrenbauer celebrated a CDU candidate’s victory over a rival from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the mayorship race in the town of Goelitz. She was berated for turning a blind eye to the fact that the Green and left parties moved to withdraw their candidates to create a united front against the right-wing hopefuls.

    In May, she moved to escalate a scandal around leading German YouTube star Rezo releasing a viral video in which he attacked the government and said that it’s time to destroy the mainstream parties. 

    German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks during a joint news conference with Iraqi Minister of Defense Najah al-Shammari at the Ministry of Defense in Baghdad, Iraq, August 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / KHALID AL-MOUSILY
    German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks during a joint news conference with Iraqi Minister of Defense Najah al-Shammari at the Ministry of Defense in Baghdad, Iraq, August 20, 2019

    Earlier, she provoked public uproar with comments about gender-neutral bathrooms at a carnival in Baden-Wurttemberg.

    She claimed that such bathrooms were “for the men who don’t know if they are still allowed to stand or already have to sit down when they pee.”

    Alexander Vogt, chair of the CDU’s gay and lesbian association, was quick to comment by saying that if Kramp-Karrenbauer’s remarks “happened without thinking, then it’s a sign of how common this kind of thinking is across the country.”

    The German weekly Der Spiegel has meanwhile argued that the conservatives in the CDU “now know that they can’t count on their leader [Kramp-Karrenbauer], while the liberals “don’t trust her to protect Merkel’s legacy.”

    Referring to her remarks about Maaßen, the newspaper Die Zeit said that it would never have happened to Merkel because “she would have simply ignored Maaßen until he lost his wit or left the party for the AfD of his own accord.”

    In December 2018, Kramp-Karrenbauer succeeded Merkel as leader of the CDU, before becoming German Defence Minister in July, after Ursula von der Leyen was made European Commission President. A former leader of the state of Saarland, Kramp-Karrenbauer is still considered by many as the politician most likely to take over from Merkel when her term ends in 2021.

    Related:

    German CDU Leader Responds to Macron’s European Plans With Her Own Future Vision
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU Party Slumps in Poll
    CDU Head Has No Ambitions for Chancellor's Office Before Merkel's Term End
    Tags:
    criticism, elections, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Splendour on Red Carpet: Venice International Film Festival Opening Ceremony Kicks Off in Italy
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse