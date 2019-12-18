European Parliament Adopts Resolution Supporting Int’l Digital Economy Tax

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the European Parliament kept up the pressure on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen by adopting a resolution that calls on the commission to agree on a joint position on a potential tax on the digital economy, a press release said.

Members of parliament are concerned of a lack of common approach among EU member states, and also urge the EU to create its own digital tax policy, should a global deal not be reached by 2021, the press release read.

"MEPs say that at international level, the EU’s position should aim to ensure that the Single Market functions smoothly, notably by safeguarding a level playing field for all types of firms. They demand that firms pay a fair share of tax where the actual economic activity and value creation take place and that the income from taxes is fairly distributed across all the member states", the parliament said.

The resolution was approved by a 479-141 vote, with 69 abstentions, the press release read.

This year, France and the United States have already locked horns over a proposed digital tax . France adopted a new tax policy that set out to target large technology companies, such as Apple and Google, by adding a 3-percent tax on annual revenues generated in France.

In response, US President Donald Trump called this tax unfair and proposed a new wave of tariffs on French products. The United States has already imposed tariffs worth $7.5 billion on the European Union in the wake of the Airbus-Boeing dispute.