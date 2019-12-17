Newly Elected UK Parliament to Start Work on Tuesday

The House of Commons is expected to elect the speaker, while members of parliament will be sworn in.

The lawmakers are likely to reappoint Lindsay Loyle, who replaced John Bercow as a speaker in November amid the controversy over the Brexit deal.

© AFP 2019 / OLI SCARFF Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson (C) reacts as the results are read out for the race to be MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip South at the count centre in Uxbridge, west London, on December 13, 2019 after votes were counted as part of the UK general election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons at 12 December snap election. The Labour Party lost 59 seats, securing only 203. This victory will allow Johnson to proceed with his plan to withdraw the UK from the European Union by 31 January, and he is hoping to present his withdrawal deal to the House of Commons before Christmas.