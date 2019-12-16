Tories Had to Order 50 Additional Wine Bottles After Huge Election Win - Reports

Boris Johnson’s team is sure in a celebratory mood after the big win for the UK Conservative party at the snap elections, triumphing in the biggest landslide since 1987 and securing a House of Commons majority.

The outcome of the elections was so unexpected that Tory bosses said they had to order 50 extra bottles of wine because the landslide win gave the PM more members than expected, the Sun reported. Details came as behind-the-scenes photos emerged of his celebrations when Thursday night’s exit poll pointed to his emphatic victory.

Johnson and his party had managed to secure a House of Commons majority of 80 and claim 365 parliamentary seats. Most of the new MPs came from the constituencies that were held by the Labour party for decades and chose another representative only in the latest elections. The majority in Parliament will allow Johnson to proceed with his promise to “get Brexit done”.

The PM also vowed not to prolong the transition period with the European Union beyond 2020, leaving both sides only 11 months to agree on a post-Brexit trade deal.