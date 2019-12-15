Register
09:22 GMT +315 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn practicing in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election debate in central London, Thursday Nov. 28, 2019

    Labour Won Arguments on a Number of Issues, but Didn’t Convert it into Majority, Corbyn Laments

    © REUTERS / Kirsty O'Connor
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/31/1077473106.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912151077580170-labour-won-arguments-on-a-number-of-issues-but-didnt-convert-it-into-majority-corbyn-laments/

    The outgoing Labour leader notes the recent snap vote was centered around Brexit, with the EU divorce agenda being sold as something heavily opposed to the current system and thus deflecting attention away from burning socio-economic issues.

    Jeremy Corbyn, who announced plans to stand down before the next election in the wake of the Tories’ landslide victory in the 12 December vote, has penned an opinion piece published in The Guardian's Observer section, reviewing Thursday night's thumping and Labour Party’s foreseeable future.

    He says he has called for “a period of reflection in the party” citing “no shortage of things to consider” given a 10 percent increase in the party’s popularity two and a half years ago, in contrast to the recent defeat, the party's worst showing since the 1930s.

    “The last few years have seen a series of political upheavals: the Scottish independence campaign, Labour’s transformation, Brexit, the Labour electoral surge, and now Johnson’s 'Get Brexit Done' victory", he explains adding that “none of that is a coincidence".

    He expresses the view that the general election was indeed solely about Brexit, which is “sold as a blow to the system", especially in towns “where the steelworks have closed and politics as a whole wasn’t trusted".

    Corbyn believes Conervatives are “prepared to exploit divisions capitalised on the frustration created by its own failure to deliver on the referendum result – to the cost of a Labour Party seeking to bring our country together to face the future".

    He goes on to state that Labour “has already paid a price for being seen by some as trying to straddle that divide or re-run the referendum", with the latter having been repeatedly picked up on by Boris Johnson.

    “We now need to listen to the voices of those in Stoke and Scunthorpe, Blyth and Bridgend, Grimsby and Glasgow, who didn’t support Labour. Our country has fundamentally changed since the financial crash and any political project that pretends otherwise is an indulgence", the outgoing Labour leader says.

    Corbyn’s expectations for the future indeed look bright as he brings up talking points that he believes they've succeeded on:

    “I am proud that on austerity, on corporate power, on inequality and on the climate emergency we have won the arguments and rewritten the terms of political debate", Corbyn writes adding he regrets that “we didn’t succeed in converting that into a parliamentary majority for change".

    He is certain Labour has yet to “win their [voters’] trust", by “patiently working listening and standing with communities, especially as the government steps up its assault” citing “ferocious media attacks on Labour” for the past few years.

    “The party needs a more robust strategy to meet this billionaire-owned and influenced hostility head-on and, where possible, turn it to our advantage", he notes stressing he takes responsibility for his party’s “heavy defeat".

    Despite Jeremy Corbyn admitting he will not be Labour Party leader “at the next election” the politician came under severe pressure to resign on Friday, 13 December.

    Labour’s share of the popular vote fell by 7.8 percent compared to 2017 and they lost a swathe of traditional Labour seats in the north of England, the Midlands, and Wales in the 12 December national election to the Tories, who won their biggest majority since the 1980s.

    Related:

    France’s Melenchon Raises Eyebrows With Claim Israeli ‘Networks’ Helped Defeat Corbyn in UK Vote
    Jeremy Corbyn Trolls Social Media With Ominous 'Personal Images From My Past' Tweet
    The Blame Game: Labour Supporters Divided About Whether to Blame Corbyn, Brexit or the MSM
    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Tories, UK general election, general election, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Top and Over The Clouds: World Celebrates International Mountain Day
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse