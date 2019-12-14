Peskov Says There Were Attempts to Hold Tense Talks at Normandy Four Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – There were attempts to hold tense conversations at the recent Normandy Four summit but the talks overall took place in a working spirit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that some parties to the Normandy Four talks tried to impose tense conversation and change the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the armed conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass. The diplomat added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had put an end to these attempts.

“There were such attempts. The conversation was held in a working manner,” Peskov said on late Friday, when asked whether parties to the talks tried to hold negotiations in a tense manner.

On Monday, presidents of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine held talks in Paris to discuss the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian breakaway region of Donbass. This so-called Normandy Four format of talks on the Donbass conflict has been in hiatus for over three years since convening the last time in October 2016.