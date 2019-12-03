Finnish President Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation

The resignation comes after the government lost the trust of one of its governing five-party coalition partners, the Centre Party, in the wake of two-week strikes at the country's state postal service which the party believes was not handled well by the now-outgoing Prime Minister.

The Finnish President Sauli Niinisto accepted on Tuesday the resignation of Prime Minister Antti Rinne during a meeting at the presidential residence, which was broadcast by the country's media.

He thanked the Prime Minister for his service and asked him to continue his work as the head of the provisional government.

The government was appointed on 6 June after parliamentary elections.

Antti Rinne, aged 57, was the 45th Prime minister of the country preceded by Juha Sipila. He is the leader of the centre-left Social Democratic Party.

Rinne previously served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.