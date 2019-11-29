UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to keep how many children can call him “father” a secret, explaining he wishes to protect them amid the political heat before the snap elections on 12 December.
"I love my children very much, but they are not standing at this election, and I am not therefore going to comment. I am not going to put them on to the pitch in this election”, he said during an LBC interview.
Johnson, who separated from his wife of many years Marina Wheeler in 2018 and is living at Downing Street with 31-year-old PR-specialist Carrie Symonds, also snubbed the question if he is going to have more children: "I'm not going to get into discussions (on this)”.
His secrecy amid this scandal raised questions from the Twitter crowd as some seemed suspicious. Some are now demanding than he reveals how many children he’s fathered.
The Tory Party pride themselves on being the party of family and morality 🙈— Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) November 29, 2019
But @BorisJohnson won’t tell the British public how many children he has 👱🏻♀️🧒🏼👦🏼👨🏼
I’ve got 2, and I’m proud of them both. 👦🏻👱🏻♀️
So what’s your excuse, Mr Johnson? 🤷🏼♀️#HowManyChildrenHaveYouGot
Boris Johnson thinks children should be seen but not heard. He doesn't want them interrupting him while he tries count them so he can give a ball park figure the next time journalists ask how many he has. #PoliticsLive— Tom Delargy #HerMajestysConservativeClownAccount (@derekrootboy) November 29, 2019
He's a big bully picking on single mums and their kids.— Messmore Breamworthy #GTTO #VoteLabour (@socialistMike) November 29, 2019
When he has heaven knows how many 'illegitimate' children of his own, to use his vile term.
What a great example to us all!
So, @BorisJohnson, how many children do you have? How many mothers of your children are there? 🤔 #GE2019 https://t.co/mGhlntHIiL— Stephen 🧡 💚 💛 💟 🇪🇺 #TacticalVoting #FBPE (@TheStephenRalph) November 29, 2019
Does Johnson actually know how many children he has ?— Sir Malcontent 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 Civis Europa Sum (@johnleremainer) November 29, 2019
https://t.co/tSpIRFMKFs
Johnson’s turbulent love life has long been a topic of public curiosity, providing gossip columns and tabloids with fodder.
Apart from the scandalous romance with his current partner, a legal battle made headlines several years ago and revealed he had a daughter from an affair with art adviser Helen Macintyre. In 2013, the then-mayor of London sought an injunction to stop reports about the girl born in 2009, who became his fifth child in addition to 2 sons and 2 daughters by lawyer Wheeler. However, as an article on Wikipedia says, Johnson may have fathered 6 children.
Amid the debates about Boris Johnson's children, his dad has prompted his own Twitterstorm with a remark about Britons’ literacy. When Stanley Johnson talked to the BBC, the anchor told him "One of our viewers called your son Pinocchio”.
"That requires a degree of literacy which I think the great British public doesn't necessarily have. They couldn't spell Pinocchio if they tried, I should have thought”, he joked.
The joke prompted a backlash among netizens who were offended by the elder Johnson’s remark.
Boris Johnson : Working class men are drunk, criminal and feckless— David Ellis (@davidellis85) November 29, 2019
Stanley Johnson : Spelling pinocchio requires a degree of literacy which I think the Great British public doesn't have
This is what the ruling classes think about us. Stop voting for this utter sham.
Top tip: if you ever find yourself forgetting how to spell 'Pinocchio', just look at this picture and you'll remember it's got two C's pic.twitter.com/jqDxG1H9Ni— TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) November 29, 2019
Stanley Johnson thinks:— Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 29, 2019
(a) The British public are too thick to have heard of Pinocchio
(b) That broadcast journalists shouldn’t be able to call politicians liars
At least we know where @BorisJohnson gets it from #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/6JCG1lFAzi
The British public are not literate enough to understand a Pinocchio reference? They can't spell Pinocchio? The level of contempt these born-to-rule toffs have for ordinary people is just astounding. https://t.co/2ZqECRUCw5— Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) November 29, 2019
