Register
18:07 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes pictures of fireworks with children at a school in Suffolk

    Boris Johnson Refuses to Say How Many Kids He Has as His Dad in Hot Water Over 'Pinocchio' Jab

    © AP Photo / Chris J Ratcliffe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images//107722/34/1077223420.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911291077437248-boris-johnson-kids-dad-pinocchio-jab/

    The love life of the 55-year-old UK prime minister has been the topic of numerous gossip columns and caused many controversies – how many children he has is one of them. Apart from 2 boys and 2 girls with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, the eccentric politician also has an out-of-wedlock daughter, born in 2009.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to keep how many children can call him “father” a secret, explaining he wishes to protect them amid the political heat before the snap elections on 12 December.

    "I love my children very much, but they are not standing at this election, and I am not therefore going to comment. I am not going to put them on to the pitch in this election”, he said during an LBC interview.

    Johnson, who separated from his wife of many years Marina Wheeler in 2018 and is living at Downing Street with 31-year-old PR-specialist Carrie Symonds, also snubbed the question if he is going to have more children: "I'm not going to get into discussions (on this)”.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Chulmleigh College as he campaigns in Devon ahead of the upcoming general election, in Chulmleigh, Britain November 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dan Kitwood Pool
    Boris Johnson Sparks New Racism Row After His Old Comments About Nigerians Emerge
    The politician, who is fighting for votes to proceed with his Brexit plan, was asked about his children after a woman confronted him during the interview over his earlier comment about single mothers, which re-emerged several days ago and prompted public fury. In his 1995 column for the Spectator magazine, he lambasted the "appalling proliferation of single mothers" and described their children as "ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive, and illegitimate".

    His secrecy amid this scandal raised questions from the Twitter crowd as some seemed suspicious. ​Some are now demanding than he reveals how many children he’s fathered.

    ​Johnson’s turbulent love life has long been a topic of public curiosity, providing gossip columns and tabloids with fodder.

    Apart from the scandalous romance with his current partner, a legal battle made headlines several years ago and revealed he had a daughter from an affair with art adviser Helen Macintyre. In 2013, the then-mayor of London sought an injunction to stop reports about the girl born in 2009, who became his fifth child in addition to 2 sons and 2 daughters by lawyer Wheeler. However, as an article on Wikipedia says, Johnson may have fathered 6 children.

    Amid the debates about Boris Johnson's children, his dad has prompted his own Twitterstorm with a remark about Britons’ literacy. When Stanley Johnson talked to the BBC, the anchor told him "One of our viewers called your son Pinocchio”.

    "That requires a degree of literacy which I think the great British public doesn't necessarily have. They couldn't spell Pinocchio if they tried, I should have thought”, he joked.

    The joke prompted a backlash among netizens who were offended by the elder Johnson’s remark.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Roasts Corbyn’s Decision to Be ‘Neutral’ in ‘Absurd’ New Brexit Vote
    Tories Enraged as Boris Johnson Replaced with Ice Sculpture for Skipping Climate Change Debate
    Labour Making 'Pure Bermuda Triangle' Claims That NHS Can be Sold Off to the US, Boris Johnson Says
    Tags:
    children, Twitter, social media reactions, Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse