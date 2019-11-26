Thousands of Tractors Block Traffic in Berlin As Farmers Protest New Agricultural Policies - Video

The demonstrations come as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is bringing in stricter environmental protection legislation and fertiliser regulations that farmers believe are harmful to their livelihood.

Thousands of German farmers are blocking the traffic in central Berlin by riding some 5,000 tractors through its streets.

The farmers are voicing their protests against newly-introduced agricultural regulations they believe are "endangering the economic power and social peace in rural areas in Germany."

Farmers from other European countries such as France and the Netherlands have been staging similar demonstration in recent weeks.

